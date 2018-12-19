ALBANY, NY — December 18, 2018 — The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) announced that the theme of its 2019 Science Symposium will be “Understanding Effective Cleaning.” The CIRI 2019 Science Symposium will be held at Miami University in Oxford, OH, July 15-17. The theme was chosen at the November meeting of the CIRI executive committee and the Science Advisory Council (SAC).

“This theme reflects CIRI’s core competency,” said SAC Chair Steven Spivak, who is spearheading the selection of the symposium’s technical agenda. “Methods, measurement, and management are each critical elements required for effective cleaning, including disaster restoration. Those attending the 2019 symposium will gain a new and deeper understanding of these concepts that collectively define effective cleaning and restoration.”

Dr. Spivak added, “Equally important to CIRI is that science and research be practical and useful. In fact, we see the interrelationship of research and practice not only as essential, but as a two-way street whereby better practices are examined and validated by research and research leads to still better practices.”

CIRI has also announced that Greg Whiteley, Ph.D. will deliver the keynote presentation, “Anticipating Threats to Human Health.” CIRI Executive Director John Downey had this to say about Whiteley’s selection: “Having worked with Dr. Whiteley at technical conferences the past few years, I knew he would be the perfect person to get the conference underway on the right note. We are fortunate and grateful that Greg will be able to make the trip from Australia to speak at CIRI’s 2019 Science Symposium.”

CIRI is also issuing a call for papers for the symposium. Any individual or organization interested in presenting a technical or research paper at the 2019 CIRI Science Symposium is invited to contact CIRI Executive Director John Downey at (740) 616-7248 or john@ciriscience.org .

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) is the only independent institute focused on cleaning and building maintenance research. Its purpose is to improve cleaning and restoration outcomes and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) for all indoor environments. Today CIRI is a 501.c.3 nonprofit scientific, educational, and research institute recognized for its cleaning science and research programs. For more details and symposium updates, visit https://www.ciriscience.org/.