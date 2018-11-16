ALBANY, NY — November 16, 2018 — The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) has appointed leading scientists and researchers to its updated Science Advisory Council (SAC). CIRI is an educational science and research organization respected for its unbiased approach to matters of cleaning science, cleaning for health, disaster restoration sciences, indoor environmental quality, and hygiene. The CIRI Science Advisory Council will assist the organization in its mission to provide unbiased, peer-reviewed information about the science of cleaning and disaster restoration.

CIRI is pleased to introduce the members of its updated Science Advisory Council:

Steven M. Spivak, Ph.D. is the SAC chair. Dr. Spivak has served in this role since 2008. He succeeded Dr. Michael Berry who conceived and founded the council. Dr. Spivak has served the cleaning and restoration industries for more than three decades. He is an Emeritus Professor with the Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland, where he served more than 30 years as teacher, researcher, student advisor, and mentor. Simultaneously, Spivak served as consultant and technical advisor to the Restoration Industry Association (RIA and its predecessor, ASCR International).

Eugene C. Cole, Dr.PH. is Director of Research for LRC Indoor Testing & Research and formerly Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Brigham Young University. Dr. Cole’s research focuses on the ecology of indoor environments, and he has been a contributor to the IICRC S500 Water Damage Restoration Standard and the IICRC S520 Mold Remediation Standard. He is a Fellow of the American Industrial Hygiene Association and holds a Master of Science degree in Public Health Microbiology and a Doctor of Public Health degree in Biohazard Science & Occupational Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Richard Shaughnessy, Ph.D. is a world-renowned expert in indoor air quality (IAQ) and the Director of the Indoor Air Quality Research Program at the University of Tulsa. Dr. Shaughnessy is internationally recognized in air quality, environmental quality, and measurement systems in buildings and facilities. He is an officer with ISIAQ for their triennial international research conference on indoor air quality.

Greg Whiteley, Ph.D. is a specialist in cleaning science, hygiene, disinfection, and mitigating Healthcare Associated Infections (HAI). Dr. Whiteley is chairman of Whiteley Corporation, a formulator and distributor of infection control and disinfection products and processes. He is an Adjunct Fellow in the School of Medicine at Western Sydney University in Australia, as well as the Collaboration Partner Study Director for an iMCRC Grant with the School of Medicine at Sydney University, which is investigating novel solutions for biofilm mediated infections and other forms of biofilm contamination and remediation.

Ralph Moon, Ph.D. is a principal with GHD Services, Inc. and manages the Building Sciences Group within the Forensic Engineering Department of GHD. Dr. Moon’s research interests are varied and address questions that arise during insurance loss investigations. He frequently publishes both scientific and technical articles of interest to the insurance and remediation communities. He received his undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University and master’s and Ph.D. from the University of South Florida.

John Richter, MSME graduated from the University of Dayton with a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He entered the cleaning industry in 2006 when he joined Kaivac, Inc. as Technical Director. At Kaivac, Mr. Richter conducted scientific studies and research in the areas of cleaning effectiveness with respect to various cleaning methods using ATP measurements, bacteria counts, and tribometry. In 2014, he became a Clinical Faculty Member with the Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering Department at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) is the only independent institute focused on cleaning and building maintenance research. Its purpose is to improve cleaning and restoration outcomes and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) for all indoor environments. Today CIRI is a 501.c.3 nonprofit scientific, educational, and research institute recognized for its cleaning science and research programs. For more information, visit https://www.ciriscience.org/.