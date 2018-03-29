ALBANY, NY — March 27, 2018 — The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) recently announced new initiatives with an updated mission and a new executive director, Cleanfax founder John Downey.

“For the past few years we recognized the need to reinvigorate CIRI with new energy and an updated vision,” CIRI Chairman Jim Harris, Sr., said while announcing the changes. “I’ve known John Downey for a number of years, but only recently, when working with him on a joint IICRC technical conference and CIRI Science Symposium, did I realize that he shared our passion for cleaning science research. When he recently became available, we knew we had our man.”

Currently, the CIRI executive committee of Harris, Downey, Bob Robinson, Sr., Charlie Smith, and Steven Spivak, PhD, is refining new initiatives. This will include a periodical peer-review publication and updating its vision and mission statements.

Downey boasts numerous, well-known contributions to the carpet cleaning and restoration industries. He created Cleanfax magazine in 1985 and established the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification’s (IICRC) Journal of Cleaning, Restoration & Inspection, a peer reviewed technical journal, in 2014.

“John not only shares our passion for cleaning research, which has been CIRI’s strong suit, he brings extraordinary publishing and communications skills to the table as well. With his leadership, we will more effectively reach all industry sectors with objective, peer-reviewed technical information, including research,” Harris added.

Downey expressed his enthusiasm for the narrowly focused, technical-professional CIRI, saying, “CIRI is a unique organization in the professional cleaning and disaster restoration industries. Its role is to complement and assist other organizations, especially trade associations, as well as individuals involved in research, training and education with objective, peer-reviewed technical information.”

CIRI, founded in 2005, is the only independent and impartial institute focused on cleaning and building maintenance research. The nonprofit scientific, educational and research institute has been recognized for its groundbreaking focus on cleaning, restoration, and indoor environmental quality advancements. CIRI does not compete with existing trade organizations or associations, aiming instead to serve in a complementary role.

Additional announcements regarding CIRI changes are forthcoming.