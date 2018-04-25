ALBANY, NY — April 24, 2018 — The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) announced its official new vision and mission statements, as part of plans announced earlier this year, as well as a planned quarterly peer-reviewed journal and a sponsorship of a cleaning science symposium, both of which are slated to begin in 2019, according to a press release.

CIRI’S new vision states: CIRI is the clearinghouse for unbiased, peer-reviewed technical information and research about the science of cleaning or restoration of the indoor environment.”

CIRI’s new mission statement says: Working with and through its members, CIRI communicates unbiased, peer-reviewed technical information and research about the science of cleaning or restoration of the indoor environment to all interested stakeholders.

These changes come along with the hiring of new Executive Director John Downey last month.

CIRI Chairman Jim Harris, Sr., said of the updating process, “Our leadership team has been hard at work crafting these updated statements for the past two months. John Downey’s input has been vitally important to the process.”

For his part, Downey attributes much to the vision passed on to him by Dr. Michael Berry, author of Protecting the Built Environment: Cleaning for Health. “Words alone cannot express my appreciation for the guidance Dr. Berry has given me. His passion for the science of cleaning, as well as the importance of communicating it effectively and in appropriate ways, is infectious. CIRI is the key to this important work being accomplished,” Downey said.

Next steps include launching a quarterly peer-review journal by the fall of 2018 and holding a cleaning science symposium in 2019. In addition, CIRI’s Science Advisory Council (SAC), led by chairman Steven Spivak, PhD, is looking at new cleaning science research projects.

Contact CIRI Executive Director John Downey at (740) 616-7248 or john@ciriscience.org with questions or to discuss CIRI publications and initiatives.