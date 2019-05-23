NORTHBROOK, IL — May 23, 2019 — CIECA has announced that it will hold its next board meeting on Wednesday, May 29 in Austin, Texas. The meeting, which will be held concurrently with this year’s Dig|In (Digital Insurance) conference, will take place at the Hilton Austin hotel from 8:30 a.m. to noon CST. The first portion of the CIECA spring board meeting is open to all stakeholders in the property restoration and collision repair industries.

“This year, we decided to hold our spring board meeting during the Dig|In conference,” said Steve Betley, CIECA’s chairman of the board. “We touch so many aspects of the collision repair industry and thought this would be a good opportunity for us to explore the general Insuretech environment.”

During the open portion of the board meeting, CIECA’s tactical plan and a building management system (BMS) executive summary will be shared, as well as a report from the Standards Advisory Board about the organization’s committees. The remainder of the meeting will include reports from the executive, finance, and marketing committees and a review of the strategic plan. For more information about CIECA and the board meeting, visit https://www.cieca.com/contact.php.

The Dig|In conference will take place May 29-31, 2019 and will focus on the digital future of insurance. During the event, industry players will share information about digital strategies and technology companies will showcase live demos. For more information about Dig|In, visit https://www.dig-in.com/events.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) develops electronic standards, codes, and standard messages and provides implementation guides to make the industry more efficient. All standards are developed by members. CIECA membership is open to the collision repair and property restoration industries, and related segments. CIECA’s goals are to deliver benefits to all participants through reduced development and support costs, lower cost of implementation, reduced barrier to entry, and faster development times. For more information, visit https://www.cieca.com/default.php.