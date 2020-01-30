CIECA’s 2020 Board of Trustees Officers L to R: CIECA’s Vice-Chairman Jeff Schroder, CIECA Executive Director Ed Weidman, Secretary Greg Best, Chairwoman Kim Devallance-Caron, and Board Member and Past Chair Phil Martinez. Not pictured: Treasurer Michael Naoom.

SANFORD, N.C.—January 30, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) recently held its board meeting in Palm Springs, California on January 15. During this meeting, the organization’s board of trustees elected the officers for the upcoming year. The CIECA 2020 Board Officers are:

Chairwoman: Kim DeVallance Caron , Enterprise Holdings

, Enterprise Holdings Vice Chair: Jeff Schroder , Car-Part.com

, Car-Part.com Treasurer: Michael Naoom , Safelite Solutions

, Safelite Solutions Secretary: Greg Best, California Casualty Management Company

Detailed bios of the CIECA 2020 Board of Trustees officers can be found on the CIECA website. These officers will serve on the executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA’s board meetings.

“For the past 25 years, CIECA has served the collision repair ecosystem by creating electronic communication standards that allow the industry to be more efficient,” said Kim DeVallance Caron, CIECA’s 2020 chairwoman and director of product discovery for Enterprise Holdings. “With cars becoming increasingly complex, the industry is embarking on new ways to handle claims. As a result, data will need to be communicated and CIECA will help meet this need.”

She said it’s important that all segments of the industry continue to work together to adapt to the new technology being introduced and encourages members of the industry to learn more about the organization, join a CIECA committee, and help shape the future.

For more information about CIECA, committee involvement, and membership details, visit www.cieca.com or email Ed Weidmann, CIECA’s executive director, at ed@cieca.com .

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) develops electronic standards, codes, and standard messages and provides implementation guides to make the industry more efficient. All standards are developed by members. CIECA membership is open to the collision repair and property restoration industries, and related segments. CIECA’s goals are to deliver benefits to all participants through reduced development and support costs, lower cost of implementation, reduced barrier to entry, and faster development times. For more information, visit https://www.cieca.com/default.php.