NORTH CANTON, OH — May 31, 2019 — Violand Management Associates (VMA) announced that Christopher McQueen has joined their ranks as a new Business Development Advisor. The addition of McQueen will allow VMA to better service their growing list of restoration and cleaning clients in developing their professional abilities and sustaining profitable business growth.

McQueen has an extensive background in the disaster restoration industry that includes working as a District Manager for Crawford and Company since 2014. His successes there include coaching restoration businesses on increasing their efficiency, customer service, and quality of work; helping implement strategies to drive increases in profitability; and encouraging owners to develop their teams to better meet their growing business needs.

Violand Management Associates is the largest advisory services company in restoration and cleaning serving North America. McQueen will work one-on-one with VMA clients on achieving specific and measurable goals to increase their profits, performance, and service as well as play a part in several of Violand’s professional training programs offered each year.

For more information on Christopher McQueen, or to speak to any Violand Business Development Advisor, call the VMA office at 1-800-360-3513 or visit www.violand.com.

Founded by Chuck Violand in 1987, Violand Management Associates (VMA) is a consulting and professional training organization for entrepreneurial restoration and cleaning companies. VMA provides executive development, management training, and business performance solutions for small business owners and their employees. VMA training classes are approved for IICRC and RIA Continuing Education Credits. For more information, visit www.violand.com/.