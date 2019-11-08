ARVADA, Colo.—November 7, 2019—Delta Restoration Services, a national commercial and residential restoration franchise, recently named Chip Baranowski as the vice president of franchise development. Baranowski joins Delta Restoration with an extensive background in franchising and business development, bringing 30 years of experience to the fast-growing property restoration franchise. In his new role, Baranowski will oversee all aspects of new franchise growth and development.

Before joining Delta Restoration, Baranowski served as vice president of franchise development at Homewatch CareGivers, a leading home care franchise with more than 200 locations across 34 states and eight countries. During his time at Homewatch CareGivers, Baranowski expanded the sales team, increased network revenues, and continued the mission of driving franchise growth through two private equity buyouts.

Prior to Homewatch CareGivers, Chip Baranowski worked in the auto franchise industry at Honest-1 Auto Care, where he grew the brand from 19 units to over 50 in less than five years. His deep understanding and experience in growing franchise systems, strategic planning, and franchise lead generation will be valuable as he helps grow Delta Restoration Services into a leading national property restoration brand.

“Chip is the franchise sales leader we were looking for—he has a proven track record of successfully growing franchise systems along with a deep knowledge of the franchise sales process and how to develop a strong franchise sales team,” said Mike Mastous, founder and president of Delta Restoration Services. “With the fast pace of growth we’ve been experiencing and our goal of becoming a top five national property restoration brand in the next few years, I’m excited and very confident that Chip will be able to help us achieve national scale and prominence in this industry.”

Baranowski joins Delta Restoration at a time when the company has been seeing significant growth. In the past month alone, franchise locations have opened in Lincoln, Neb. and Jackson, Mich., further expanding the network’s footprint and geographic coverage.

“Delta Restoration Services is a strong brand with a unique and compelling franchise model and an outstanding reputation in the industry,” said Baranowski. “I’m thrilled to be leading the charge for Delta’s franchise development. I’m looking forward to working with the experienced and highly collaborative team Mike has built, bringing on more ambitious franchise owners and being a part of a great success story in growing the brand into one of the industry leaders.”

Currently, Delta Restoration Services has operations in more than 40 markets across 15 states. Delta Restoration Services is part of HRI Holdings’ portfolio of franchise brands, which also includes the Chem-Dry® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning and N-Hance® Wood Refinishing businesses. For more information about Delta Restoration, visit http://www.deltarestoration.com/. To learn about available franchise opportunities, visit http://deltafranchise.com/ or call (844) 726-0638.