ST. CHARLES, IL — May 16, 2018 — Service business scheduling platform FittleBug and the Chem-Dry network of carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise businesses recently entered into a partnership to provide FittleBug’s real-time, continuous online scheduling software to all Chem-Dry franchise locations.

“Today’s consumers increasingly demand quality and convenience,” the company’s pointed out in a press release. FittleBug provides 24/7 scheduling services, allowing companies to increase sales by offering real-time scheduling around the clock. “FittleBug offers extreme convenience to today’s busy customers by allowing them to book service appointments online, anytime.”

As with all company set up, Chem-Dry will receive complete support and help with integration into its company websites and with ServiceMonster or other existing platforms and calendars. FittleBug is not a website contact form, but rather, it allows customers to see a business’ services, pricing, and down-to-the-minute availability. The software also provides businesses the exact time needed to perform scheduled services along with travel time for better scheduling and productivity throughout the day.

The platform enables businesses to offer discounts for certain zip codes and other promotion incentives based on marketing strategy. Companies can also offer additional information or explanation at every point of the customer’s booking process. Then, customers can easily pay online and receive a confirmation email immediately following their FittleBug session. And, FittleBug offers tools for companies to help generate repeat business, including a drip email campaign with suggested periodic service reminders, as well as a one-click Social Media Referral Tracking Tool called S.A.F.E. (Save a Friend Effort) utilizing Facebook, Google+, Twitter, LinkedIn and email.

“While customer service is, of course, paramount, I knew there had to be an easier way to cater to a segment of customers that just wanted to book a service without a lot of back and forth,” FittleBug founder Steve Mastio explained. “There’s a large segment of customers looking for convenience and speed. And that’s what FittleBug provides.”

While FittleBug has many customers in the carpet cleaning industry, it can easily be used across nearly any service related business from carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning, HVAC, gutter cleaning, dog grooming, salon services, and more.