NASHVILLE, Tenn.—October 24, 2019—The international carpet and floor cleaning franshise Chem-Dry expands into Lebanon with a new agreement, according to a Yahoo Finance article. Beirut-based entrepreneurs Maha Hijazi and Camille El Zeinaty signed a Master Franchise agreement with Chem-Dry, which gives them sole franchising rights to the entire country to develop as many franchise locations as they can in that region.

Hijazi and El Zeinaty have been operating a cleaning service in Lebanon for more than 20 years, and the success of that business led them to Chem-Dry, according to the article. “We have been providing cleaning services for residential and commercial spaces, and Chem-Dry has the systems and processes we need to expand outreach,” Hijazi said.

Chem-Dry is the world’s largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise, with nearly 3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses around the world. As Chem-Dry expands its global footprint, Lebanon joins more than 55 other countries where Chem-Dry has awarded a Master Franchise.

“We have about 60% of the cleaning market in Beirut, so starting there makes sense for us,” El Zeinaty explained. “Our portfolio is very diverse, and we have cleaned everything from five-star hotels to the United States embassy. In fact, we will be focusing on the new embassy now under construction and we hope to clean that as well with our Chem-Dry franchise.”

According to the article, Hijazi and El Zeinaty plan to expand the business into the rest of Lebanon and will be seeking franchise owners to partner with them. “The Lebanese people enjoy quality furniture and carpets, and so they want to take good care of those investments,” El Zeinaty said. “We believe when they see all that Chem-Dry offers, they will be thrilled to become franchise owners as well as clients.”

“Chem-Dry is a legacy brand in the United States and around the world,” said Joe Manuszak, vice president of Global Development. “Our 40 years of success is proof to entrepreneurs and investors that Chem-Dry’s products and services will always be in demand. Chem-Dry continues to help enthusiastic and talented people like Maha and Camille take their business goals to the next level.”