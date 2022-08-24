NASHVILLE, TN.—August 24, 2022—Carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader Chem-Dry today announced that Ann Norman has joined the company as the Director of Coaching. She brings an impressive background in training and organizational development, communications, and financing. Norman will use her expertise to help drive franchisee performance and maximize unit-level profitability.

Norman brings a unique background to Chem-Dry. She has been sharing her time between Africa and the United States for nearly two decades. She has been instrumental in introducing U.S. companies into African markets, as well as showcasing and driving foreign direct investment in Africa, particularly in the energy and infrastructure spaces. Most recently, she served as President of Saqara Energy prior to joining the Chem-Dry family. Norman’s vast experience centers on a core set of skills in communication, training, and business development.

“As a long-time, loyal Chem-Dry customer myself, I’m excited to join a brand in which I truly believe. I’m anxious to use my business experience to support franchisees with the tools and resources they need to deliver on Chem Dry’s brand promise as the leading domestic and global carpet cleaning brand,” said Norman. “I’m excited to lead the team of Chem-Dry coaches. We are here to help our franchisees meet their operational and marketing goals.”

Chem-Dry recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. Chem-Dry has grown from humble beginnings 45 years ago, to the carpet cleaning market leader today, serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses daily across 55 countries. Chem-Dry has solidified itself as a category leader and the Healthy Home Authority®. The $5 billion carpet cleaning industry is expected to increase 1.5% in 2022, and Chem-Dry is poised to continue its market leadership and growth. The brand’s corporate leadership team continues to work tirelessly to keep franchisees ahead of the curve by providing innovative, personalized, high-quality, professional care that delivers on its commitment to making spaces cleaner and healthier.

“Ann’s background and experience speak for itself, and her values align with those of the Chem-Dry brand,” said Ed Quinlan, President of Chem-Dry, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. “I am confident that she is the right person for this role and will be a strong asset to our leadership team as we continue to exceed our goals as we scale across the globe.”

Chem-Dry is on track to meet planned growth and benchmarks in 2022. Year-to-date, 30 franchise agreements have been signed, and leadership anticipates a total of at least 70 franchises added by year’s end.

To meet the growing demand for its innovative services, Chem-Dry is actively seeking community-minded entrepreneurs to join the company’s mission of delivering safer, healthier spaces across the globe. Territories are available in prime markets nationwide. Chem-Dry is an industry-leading brand in a large and growing category, that offers its franchise network world-class training and support.

For more information about the Chem-Dry franchise opportunity, call 877-450-4874 or visit chemdryfranchise.com

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world’s leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 11,000 homes and businesses a day worldwide. Its eco-friendly core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked one of the top three maintenance franchises by Entrepreneur magazine in 2021, and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine’s list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 20 consecutive years, Chem-Dry was ranked #39 in the 2020 Top Global Franchises category. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Chem-Dry won the Global Franchise Award for Best Property Maintenance Franchise in 2022, validating the premier status of the brand. It recognizes Chem-Dry for what it does best, which is supporting its franchisees while also making homes and workplaces cleaner, healthier and safer. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

Read more industry news and updates at Cleanfax News!