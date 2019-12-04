CASTRO VALLEY, Calif.—December 4, 2019—The Carpet and FabriCare Institute (CFI) will host a leather restoration training session with ADV Leather on February 20-21, 2020 in Hayward, Calif. Taught by industry leaders Jason Murray and Kevin Gillan, the two-day session will provide intensive, hands-on instruction in leather restoration, which can become a high-value way to diversify your business. Attendees will also earn 14 hours of CFI and IICRC continuing education credits.

The leather restoration training session will cover different leather types, their attributes, and the chemistry and procedures for proper leather cleaning, conditioning, and protecting. Attendees will also receive samples of all chemistry used in the training, as well as a copy of the Comprehensive Guide to Leather Repair and Restoration.

During the session, attendees will learn and practice the entire restoration process from preparation to completion, including damage repair techniques; priming, color matching, and color application; top-coating; and cutting and finishing. Half of the first day and all the second day will be hands-on practice of techniques learned. Additionally, part of the training will focus on business aspects of leather repair, such as project evaluation, cost analysis, resources available, and pricing.

The cost of the leather restoration training is $995 for CFI members and $1,599 for non-members and includes all course materials and lunch both days. For more information and to register, click here. Space is limited, so register soon.

The Carpet and FabriCare Institute is a trade organization for professionals in the textile and flooring care industry. Its mission is to help professionals advance in cleaning, restoration, remediation, and inspection with high standards in professionalism, ethics, and customer service. CFI provides members opportunities in professional development, networking, and industry promotion. Join CFI today at www.CFIconnects.org.