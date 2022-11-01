ANAHEIM, CA.—November 1, 2022—The Carpet & FabriCare Institute, CFI, is set to launch its new Dealer Program on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Jon-Don Anaheim facility located at 2050 E. Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA 92806. This exciting event will start at 9:00 a.m. and include a myriad of exciting speakers, engagements, and presentations.

The Dealer Program launch event is FREE exclusively to professional cleaners making it an event the industry will surely not want to miss. Every attendee will receive 7 hours of IICRC Credit for attending as well as a complimentary lunch courtesy of the CFI team.

RSVP and registration are available online at CFIconnects.org under the events menu. Just remember, you don’t have to do it alone! Join CFI and our Keynote Speakers, Rick Aranda and Nia Pearson, to learn and grow together with the industry.

Rick from Jon-Don truckmount services will also be speaking at the event about the right equipment for professionals with a focus on Aero Tech DDS stainless steel edition direct drive units. This industry leader will provide a tour of Jon-Don Anaheim and a live demonstration of the DDS unit as well.

For those interested in marketing strategies for their business, Nia Pearson, owner of Marketing 4 Real Results, will be giving a presentation on the ‘Top 5 Ways to Grow Your Cleaning Business’ and will touch on other important topics including branding, customer personas, marketing plans, and leads.

While at this event, CFI representatives will be onsite to answer questions about this introductory Dealer Program, its many benefits, and business-building platforms. Join CFI and register now to be empowered.

CFI Associate dealers (such as Jon-Don) can collaborate with CFI and its membership to sponsor CFI-approved programs. Many suppliers, educators, and manufacturers have joined CFI to help professional cleaners be successful.

What are you waiting for? Register now and reserve your spot for this cleaning professionals event!