UNION CITY, CA.—January 12, 2023—The Carpet & FabriCare Institute, CFI, is set to launch its new Dealer Program on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Jon-Don Union City facility located at 33360 Central Avenue, Union City, CA 94587. This exciting event will start at 9:00 a.m. and include a myriad of exciting speakers, engagements, and presentations.

The Dealer Program launch event is FREE exclusively to professional cleaners making it an event the industry will surely not want to miss. Every attendee will receive 7 hours of IICRC Credit for attending as well as a complimentary lunch courtesy of the CFI team.

RSVP and registration are available online at CFIconnects.org under the events menu. Just remember, you don’t have to do it alone! Join CFI and our Keynote Speakers, Rick Aranda, Steve Marsh, and Tanner Pietrocci, to learn and grow together with the industry.

Rick from Jon-Don truck mount services will be speaking at the event about the right equipment for professionals with a focus on Aero Tech DDS stainless steel edition direct drive units. This industry leader will provide a tour of Jon-Don Union City and a live demonstration of the DDS unit as well.

For those interested in building their business and increasing profits, Steve Marsh will be giving a presentation on how the CFI benefit “Single Truck Success” can help you build your business. Whether you are a startup or an established business “Single Truck Success,” a step-by-step process can take you to the next level.

Thinking about diversification, let Tanner Pietrocci show you how adding Air Duct and Dryer Vent cleaning service to your list of services, can increase your profits.

While at this event, CFI representatives will be onsite to answer questions about this introductory Dealer Program, its many benefits, and business-building platforms. Join CFI and register now to be empowered.

CFI Associate dealers (such as Jon-Don) can collaborate with CFI and its membership to sponsor CFI-approved programs. Many suppliers, educators, and manufacturers have joined CFI to help professional cleaners be successful.

What are you waiting for? Register now and reserve your spot for this cleaning professionals’ event!