NASHVILLE, Tenn.—May 26, 2020—SERVPRO, a national restoration franchise, recently launched Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned, a detailed cleaning program designed to help the country safely return to work, school, and other activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. A recent national survey showed 89% of consumers are apprehensive about going back to brick-and-mortar establishments; 40% of those cite business cleanliness as a top reason for concern.

“When the stakes are this high, you want a partner to help reopen your doors. You want a partner who has developed industry-leading training programs, proprietary cleaning solutions and products, and proven remediation processes over decades,” said SERVPRO Chief Marketing Officer Mike Stahl. “Our expertise is born out of cleaning up some of the most challenging biohazards imaginable. Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned reflects the unique experiences and capabilities of America’s #1 cleanup and restoration brand.”

Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned is a comprehensive cleaning program created from protocols and practices suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered professional cleaning and disinfecting products to address viral pathogens like SARS-CoV-2. Safety is a top priority, and franchise crews have extensive training on the proper use of disinfectants, personal protective equipment, and cleaning protocols, according to the release.

The Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned process is grounded in three “Cs”:

Consult : A SERVPRO representative will develop a tailored cleaning program to meet your needs.

: A SERVPRO representative will develop a tailored cleaning program to meet your needs. Clean : SERVPRO will deliver both proactive and COVID-19 emergency response cleaning.

: SERVPRO will deliver both proactive and COVID-19 emergency response cleaning. Certify: SERVPRO will certify that your business has been cleaned and sanitized for your employees and customers.

“Being open for business is just the beginning of the journey forward,” continued Stahl. “Your employees and your teammates may be hesitant to return to work, and your customers may wonder whether the businesses they patronize are safe. Whether your business works from an office building, restaurant, retail space, event center, school, daycare, or any other location, our experts will design a plan to help ensure it’s clean and sanitized to a higher standard.”

The program offers several benefits according to the release, including customized cleaning plans, fair pricing, and use of the Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned seal on signage and online to reassure your customers and your staff that your business has been professionally cleaned and sanitized.

“It is our duty—not our job—to help inspire confidence in your consumers and employees by ensuring your business is Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned in order to help make community possible again,” Stahl said.

For more information about the Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned program, visit www.servpro.com or call 1-800-SERVPRO.

Certified: SERVPRO® Cleaned means professionally trained SERVPRO franchises perform the requested cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfection services according to proprietary SERVPRO protocols and recognized industry and CDC standards with EPA-approved cleaning products to deliver a SERVPRO certified cleaning experience. Each SERVPRO franchise is independently owned and operated.