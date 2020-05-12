ABITA SPRINGS, La.—May 12, 2020—The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) recently introduced a new certification/training program called the Certified Sanitizing Professional (CSP). Capitalizing on the high-quality ISSA cleaning protocol and utilizing bacterial genus and IAQ profile testing, the CSP follows a specific cleaning protocol that provides for a safer, cleaner, and healthier environment addressing both the air and surfaces.

“There has been an interesting shift in people’s thinking regarding the environments in which we live and work,” said Doug Hoffman, CEO of NORMI. He points out that in the past, when we discovered our environment was possibly contaminated, we took steps to control the environment and make it safe rather than simply protecting ourselves from an unsafe environment. For example, as we understood the health risks of second-hand smoke, we made it illegal to smoke in indoor public spaces. As we learned of the toxicity of mold, we implemented sanitization and remediation techniques to remove mold and repair the causes. “But when it comes to SARS-CoV-2, we seem to be more concerned about protecting ourselves than addressing the potentially contaminated environments in which we live and work,” said Hoffman.

The purpose of the Certified Sanitizing Professional training is to address these contaminated environments. Diligent cleaning protocols are preceded by air and surface sampling to create a baseline of the existing microbial load. Then, by implementing a specific microbial load reduction protocol, the CSP addresses both air and surfaces. Post-testing proves that the microbial load has been reduced, thus sanitizing the environment. A safer, cleaner, and healthier indoor environment—one we don’t need to protect ourselves from—is the ultimate goal.

“This is no criticism to the person who feels compelled to utilize PPE and be cautious of the environment in which he occupies,” said Hoffman. “I, too, am very concerned about environments where comprehensive, wholistic sanitization protocols have not yet been put in place. With that said, the question remains: Are we protecting ourselves from an environment that we could control? Could we pay closer attention to reducing contamination levels so occupying that space becomes more attractive?”

There are many ways to assure ourselves that the environment has been properly sanitized, and the NORMI Certificate of Sanitization program, which follows the implementation of the Certified Sanitizing Professional protocol, is one of the best ways to assure you and your employees that you’ve done the best you can to protect them from fungus, bacteria, and viruses.

For more information on the CSP training, go to www.NORMI.org or call 877.251.2296.