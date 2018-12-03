DALLAS — December 3, 2018 — Registration is now open for the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) Certified Forensic Operator Training program, which will take place February 5-8, 2019 in Dallas. Completion of the Certified Forensic Operator Training is the first step to becoming a GBAC Certified Forensic Operator.

The training will be led by Jeff Jones, Certified Forensic Operator and Certified Bio-Forensic Restoration Specialist, as well as other professional GBAC trainers. Participants will benefit from both classroom instruction and intensive hands-on field training over three and a half days. Course topics include GBAC Bio-Forensic Tiers; fundamentals of biosafety; fundamentals of bloodborne pathogens (fulfills annual BBP training); site assessment/risk assessment; personal protective equipment; decontamination strategies; equipment; waste management; technical resources; field competency testing; and more.

Seating is limited for this opportunity to enter the world of professional forensic restoration/bio decontamination. Forensic restoration is the comprehensive response and remediation to situations and structures that are contaminated or suspected to be contaminated with biohazardous materials. The objective of forensic restoration is to return situations and structures to pre-event conditions. Forensic restoration professionals may respond to incidents involving infectious diseases, biohazardous materials, crime and trauma scenes, unattended deaths, unsanitary dwellings, bio-terrorism, mass casualty events, and more.

The Global BioRisk Advisory Council’s vision of forensic restoration recognizes the need to bring together the scientific, decontamination, and restoration communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological dangers in an increasingly integrated world. For more information, visit https://www.gbac.org/.

To register for the Certified Forensic Operator Training program or for more course information, click here. Participants who register by December 30 will receive a 10 percent discount on the registration fee with promo code gbac10. As this is a professional level of training, a navy blue blazer, white shirt, and tie are mandatory for the first day of class.