NORTHBROOK, IL — November 16, 2018 — ISSA’s Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) will join forces with the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) for a three-day conference that will provide attendees with two accreditations: Accredited Auditing Professional (AAP) and NORMI Trained Professional (NTP). The conference will take place at IICRC Headquarters in Las Vegas, February 12-14, 2019.

The first day of the conference will be devoted to CMI’s third-party Accredited Auditing Professional certification, which is designed for any cleaning industry professional looking to enhance knowledge and skills regarding quality assurance (QA) and building audits. The seminar will include the following topics and activities:

A live building audit,

Defining QA,

Understanding different QA tools,

How to utilize QA software,

Understanding QA reports,

What to do with QA data,

Steps to scheduling building audits,

Understanding the ISSA “Value of Clean.”

Attendees are advised to bring a smart device (i.e., tablet/smartphone) as it will be needed for the live building audit. Attendees are required to sign the CMI Code of Conduct at the beginning of the seminar, and attendees must pass the end-of-seminar certification exam with an 80 percent or higher to receive certification.

The second and third days of the seminar are devoted to NORMI Trained Professional certification. This is NORMI‘s basic, entry-level course for the mold industry. This class is designed for those interested in getting into the industry and those who need a better understanding of it.

Tailored to both franchise and independent owners looking to train technicians, especially those in states with no licensing requirement for workers, the course covers major concepts of mold work so that business owners are protected. This class also creates a solid foundation for more advanced training for technicians. This seminar will include (see the full schedule details):

Code of ethics and definitions,

Regulations/Laws,

Fundamentals of mold,

Health in relation to the work,

Moisture control in buildings,

Assessment, sampling, post-remediation verification,

Personal protective equipment (PPE)

Hazard communication programs (HazCom),

Remediation process.

All students receive a spiral manual that includes all slides from the course, NORMI Professional Practices, and other applicable resource materials deemed necessary by the trainer. The course will conclude with a proctored exam for certification.

