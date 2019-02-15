HOUSTON — February 15, 2019 — Houston-based Cavalry Construction and Restoration and San Antonio-based Jim Filipowicz and Associates (JF&A) and have merged in order to increase their presence across the entire state of Texas. This partnership, led by Frank Jones Sr. and Jim Filipowicz as Co-CEO’s, will expand the two companies’ personnel and resources available to respond to large-scale disasters and assist in all types of restoration and reconstruction projects in the region.

“After a long tenure of knowing each other and our mutual respect for what we each had built, Jim and I started discussing the possibilities of joining forces to better serve our clients in the region we service,” said Frank Jones Sr., Cavalry CEO. “Our philosophy, morals, and ways of conducting business mirror each other. By combining our extremely talented teams under one platform we will now be the most respected leaders in the industry.”

Headquartered in Houston, Cavalry also has branch offices in Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio. Cavalry specializes in the insurance mitigation, restoration, and reconstruction of residential, commercial, industrial, and religious facility losses due to fire, water, hail, tornado, hurricane, and accidental property damage. Established in 2007 in San Antonio, JF&A is a construction and restoration firm that specializes in emergency disaster recovery for commercial and multi-family properties throughout Texas and its surrounding states.

As Cavalry and JF&A merge, JF&A will transition to assume the Cavalry name effective immediately, and Cavalry’s San Antonio office will join their new team members in the larger JF&A headquarter offices.

“This merger represents the coming together of two very established and experienced companies,” said JF&A CEO Jim Filipowicz. “With offices in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio, we are well positioned to provide all of our clients throughout the state and region the outstanding customer service we are both known for.”