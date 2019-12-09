NORTHBROOK, Ill.—December 9, 2019—Among carpet cleaning companies, the owner’s salary can vary wildly, but our most recent survey found that 46% of all owners pay themselves at least $50,000. According to the results of the results of the 2019 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report, the most common income bracket continues to be $50,000 to $99,999 with 32% of respondents, up slightly from 2018.

Of the owners surveyed, 14% make more than $100,000, which is down from about 16% in 2018. Digging into those figures a bit further, we found 8% of owners make $100,000 to $149,999 (down slightly from 9% in 2018), and just under 2% make more than $250,000 (also down about 1% from 2018).

At the other end of the spectrum, 14% of owners pay themselves less than $25,000 a year, an increase of about 3% over 2018. The number of owners making $25,000 to $49,000 was down—21% from 24% in 2018.

Hopefully as revenues increase, so does the owner’s salary. The Cleanfax survey, which was sponsored by Legend Brands, found that 49% of companies expect to see more than 5% growth in gross revenue in 2019. This is up from 46% in the 2018 survey.

As you reflect on 2019 and make crucial business decisions for the year ahead, check out our full Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey results.