It’s time to crunch the numbers, analyze the data, and see how your carpet cleaning company compares to your peers in the industry. The annual Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report polls the leaders in the industry to capture a complete snapshot of operations, revenue, services offered, challenges faced, employee issues, and more.

As you read on, you will see information that helps you form a better, more complete understanding of the state of the disaster restoration industry.

In this year’s survey, when asked about challenges pertaining to carpet cleaning services, customer retention was the top challenge, followed by cash flow and then maintaining margins. It is interesting to note the majority of respondents, 85% are either an owner of the company or in corporate management and are actively involved in the physical labor of cleaning.

Nearly 75% of respondents work in the field, to some degree. And these industry professionals are hard workers, with more than half putting in a 40+ hour work week. Referrals are the top marketing method for generating new customer leads and landing more jobs, with social media a strong second. Of the social platforms used, Facebook was by far the most popular, with Instagram and YouTube following. It seems that TikTok hasn’t resonated yet with the industry, as less than 5% find it valuable for growing their companies. Read on to see detailed industry data and statistics and discover how your business stacks up against its peers.

About this report: The data in this survey is based on results from restoration contractors responding to invitations to participate in the survey. Results are not necessarily based on audited financial statements. Sponsored by Legend Brands.

Download the full report here!

Additional segments served include commercial cleaning, janitorial, and residential cleaning.

There has been an 8% growth in companies choosing to work with a franchise, according to this year’s survey respondents.

The majority of survey respondents are company leaders, and most spend some time in the field actively cleaning.

Company structure shows growth in LLC and S Corporation status, with proprietorship status falling to third place compared to 2021.

Optimism abounds, compared to survey data from 2021. This year, 74% expect revenue over $100,000, while last year 64% had the same expectations.

Companies have added several additional services to their clients, with water damage restoration seeing a 21% jump in the past year.

Companies have increased rug cleaning prices in the past year, with $1-$1.24 per square foot most common.

