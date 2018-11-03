HOUSTON — November 3, 2018 — Active Communications International (ACI) will host the 12th Carbon Dioxide Utilization Summit in Houston on February 27-28, 2019. The Summit is part of a series of conferences focusing on techniques to reuse CO2 and turn it into sustainable commercial materials.

The Summit will feature experts from various CO2 emitting industries to discuss the commercial possibilities for CO2 utilization. Key topics include government policy and its impact on CO2 utilization; CO2 derived chemicals and their application; conversion process of CO2; life cycle assessment; and more.

Attendees for the ACI Carbon Dioxide Utilization Summit will include representatives from energy companies, federal policy advisors, government agencies, industrial chemical manufacturers, clean energy technology companies, and more. Confirmed participants include OCO Corporation, BIOFerm Energy Systems, Asia Climate Change Education Center, Carbon180, Inventys, Inc., Algenol Biotech, Lanzatech, U.S. DOE Office of Fossil Energy, Southwest Research Institute, CO2NCRETE, UCLA, EmPower Materials, and others.

The conference venue will be confirmed 4-6 weeks in advance of the event, and conference attendees will receive a discounted accommodation rate. For more information or to register for the Summit, click here.

Active Communications International, Inc. (ACI) is a conference planning and production company. ACI produces niche conferences focusing on areas of relevance for a highly targeted group of attendees. ACI strives to deliver informative, value-added strategic business conferences where audience members, speakers, and sponsors can transform their business, develop key industry contacts, and walk away with new resources.