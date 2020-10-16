LAS VEGAS—October 16, 2020—The IICRC opened public review for the revised draft BSR/IICRC S100 Standard for Professional Cleaning of Textile Floor Coverings. The IICRC S100 standard describes the procedures, methods, and systems to be followed when performing professional commercial and residential textile floor coverings (e.g., carpet and rugs) maintenance and cleaning.

The draft BSR/IICRC S100 Standard is available for review and comment October 16 to November 30 as part of the ANSI 45-day public review period. Download the revised draft Standard and submit your comments online at https://www.iicrc.org/page/SANSIIICRCS100. All comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than November 30, 2020.

IICRC has also opened the second round of limited public review for the draft BSR/IICRC S220 Standard for Professional Inspection of Hard Surface Floor Coverings. The IICRC S220 Standard describes the procedures, methods and systems to follow when inspecting light commercial and residential hard surface floor coverings such as stone, laminate, pre-finished wood, ceramic, and resilient. This Standard does not specifically address the protocols and procedures for installing hard surface floor coverings.

The substantive changes made to the draft S220 Standard since the first public review (March/April 2020) are available for review and comment October 16 to November 15 as part of the ANSI 30-day limited public review period. Download the substantive changes made since the first public review draft and submit your comments online at www.iicrc.org/page/SBSRIICRCS220. All comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than November 15, 2020.

For more information about IICRC certification programs and standards, visit www.iicrc.org. To purchase IICRC standards, visit http://webstore.iicrc.org.