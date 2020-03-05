PALM HARBOR, Fla.—March 4, 2020—The Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) elected Todd Hopkins, founder and CEO of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, to be the BSCAI president for 2020. Hopkins has engaged as an active board member of BSCAI, which has been the Business Resource for Contractors™ for more than 50 years.

Hopkins has been an influential member of the building services industry since he founded Office Pride as a faith-based commercial cleaning company in Palm Harbor, Fla. in 1992. He has written or co-written four books: The Carrot Chaser, The Janitor, Five Wisdoms for Entrepreneur Survival, and The Stress Less Business Owner. He is an avid podcast host and guest, as well as a popular motivational speaker.

Hopkins holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from the University of Memphis and an MBA from Butler University. He is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Birthing of Giants Executive Entrepreneurship Academy, a prestigious program for top entrepreneurs. He also serves on the national board of directors of the Christian Business Men’s Connection. Hopkins brings a wide range of experience to the role of BSCAI president.

BSCAI represents a worldwide network of more than 500 member companies that provide cleaning, facility maintenance, security, landscaping, and related services to building owners and managers. “I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead this dynamic organization in 2020,” Hopkins said. “BSCAI is committed to making the building service contracting industry stronger through education, research, and networking, and that makes all of us better and more successful.”

For more information about BSCAI, please visit bscai.org.

