FERNDALE, WA — December 20, 2018 — Janelle Bruland, CEO of MSNW Group, LLC, won the Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) 2018 James E. Purcell Leadership Award. This distinguished annual award recognizes individuals for long-term service to the association and the industry.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the prestigious James E. Purcell Leadership Award, and I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of our founder and first president of BSCAI,” Bruland said.

Bruland, a former BSCAI President herself, has also previously been named the Nellie Cashman Woman Business Owner of the Year and the Washington State Small Business Person of the Year. She is an author and speaker on business and industry topics, as well as an active community volunteer.

“From the first BSCAI conference I attended, I was warmly welcomed and brought into the best resource there is for building service contractors to network and grow their business,” Bruland said. “It has been a wonderful exposure to industry associates in the U.S. and around the world, and my business has been positively impacted because of the knowledge and relationships I have gained. It has been an absolute privilege to serve for many years on the board of directors and then as president of this elite association.”

Bruland founded MSNW Group in 1995 in Ferndale, Washington. Today, her company serves Washington, Oregon, and Idaho as a one-call source for complete facility services. MSNW has been named to the Fastest Growing Private Companies Lists by Inc. Magazine and Puget Sound Business Journal. The company offers complete facilities management, janitorial, landscaping, maintenance, and specialty services. For more information about MSNW, visit http://msnw.org/.

BSCAI represents a worldwide network of more than 1,000 member-companies from across the United States and throughout the world that provide cleaning, facility maintenance, security, landscaping, and other services to building owners and managers. The association provides contractor-specific educational programs, individual certifications, publications, a members-only purchasing program, seminars, industry data, and research and networking opportunities, all developed specifically for leaders in the building service industry. For more information, please visit www.bscai.org.