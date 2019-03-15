BILLINGS, MT — March 15, 2019 — BRUCO, Inc. has promoted Brian Waddell to Director of Education and Operations. Waddell has ten years of experience in the facilities management industry, and he will continue to build upon this experience to direct BRUCO’s growth in operational excellence as a consulting company and supplier for building service contractors and facility managers.

Waddell will be responsible for directing the inside operations and the BRUCO University Training Program, an on-site education center that combines classroom training with hands-on experience to teach the latest advancements in the science of cleaning and cleaning technology.

Waddell will also continue to manage BRUCO’s partnership accounts and conduct building surveys and building work loading for educational and medical facilities across Montana and Wyoming in order to help them make staffing decisions, budget decisions, and other key improvements to the health and appearance of their facilities.

BRUCO, Inc. is a building service consultant and supplier serving Montana and Wyoming. BRUCO provides quality janitorial and maintenance supplies, as well as expertise, consultation, and training to help facility managers more efficiently maintain their buildings while minimizing staff turnover. BRUCO specializes in partnering with businesses to deliver cleaner, safer, and healthier facilities at a lower overall cost. For more information, visit https://www.bruco.com/.