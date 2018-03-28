OXFORD, MS — March 27, 2018 — Next Gear Solutions, creators of Dash and DryTrack, recently named restoration industry veteran Brandon Burton its new vice president of technical application, according to a press release.

Burton spent the past 22 years with Legend Brands where he was most recently technical director for the company. He teaches IICRC-approved classes in the categories of Applied Structural Drying and Water Damage Restoration and served as the ANSI/IICRC S500 chapter chair as well as an RIA restoration council member.

Next Gear representatives said in a release, “We look forward to leveraging [Burton’s] extensive knowledge as we work to deliver software and tools that make compliance with industry standards easy for our clients.”

In his new role at Next Gear, Burton will bring his restoration expertise including the most advanced drying knowledge. He also will continue his work on the IICRC S500 Standards Committee, where he has served for many years.

“We think that bringing Brandon’s experience and expertise in the science of moisture mitigation to Next Gear will benefit our customers enormously,” Next Gear representatives said in the release. “We are also very excited about making Brandon available to our key clients to help with any technical needs that they may have.”

