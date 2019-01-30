LAS VEGAS — January 30, 2019 — Effective January 1, 2019, Brandon Burton became the new standards chairman for the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC). Burton takes over the position from longstanding Standards Chairman Howard Wolf.

“I’m excited to take on this new role within the IICRC,” said Burton. “Howie left some big shoes to fill, but I’m eager to begin this next chapter and further develop the IICRC Standards program.”

Burton has served the cleaning and restoration industry since 1995, with past employment as the technical director for Legend Brands and training director for the Restoration Sciences Academy. Throughout more than 20 years in the industry, Burton has worked to support rapidly developing technology and industry best practices with a passion for promoting the industry’s continued growth and professionalism.

Burton is an approved IICRC instructor in the categories of Applied Structural Drying (ASD) and Water Damage Restoration (WRT). He also serves as the vice chair of the ANSI/IICRC S500 Consensus Body with a tenure of nearly 20 years as an active voting member.

“We’d like to thank Howard Wolf for his groundbreaking work as standards chairman for the last 6 years,” said Mili Washington, IICRC standards director. “Under Howie’s able leadership, we successfully launched the standards subscription website, revised and published multiple American National Standards, and initiated the development of several new industry standards.”

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.