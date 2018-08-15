GRAND RAPIDS, MI — August 15, 2018 — Floorcare-solution developer BISSELL Inc. recently acquired Sanitaire from parent company Electrolux in an effort to grow its presence in the commercial cleaning space. Sanitaire provides professional customers in North America with a wide range of commercial cleaning equipment, specializing in products for industries including professional cleaning services, hospitality, healthcare, and education.

“This acquisition is an important, strategic step for BISSELL as we expand our expertise in commercial cleaning, helping commercial businesses achieve the superior level of clean that our customers have come to expect from BISSELL,” Mike Best, senior vice president of sales at BISSELL. “BISSELL Inc. is committed to investing in the future of the Sanitaire business and growing the brand.”

Since 1972, Sanitaire has been a leading brand in providing high-quality and innovative solutions to the commercial cleaning industry. Under BISSELL’s leadership, Sanitaire remains focused on fulfilling the brand promise of delivering products that increase productivity, reduce cost of ownership, and improve the user cleaning experience.

BISSELL Inc. has been a family-owned company for more than 140 years and offers a complete collection of innovative products—from vacuums and carpet deep cleaners to cleaning formulas and sweepers. BISSELL Inc. offers both home and commercial cleaning solutions.

For more information and product availability, visit www.sanitairecommercial.com.