ANDOVER, MA—August 9, 2019—Benefect recently launched a new and improved company website designed to help restoration contractors and homeowners find what they need with ease. Benefect, part of ICP Building Solutions Group (BSG), manufactures authentically botanical disinfectants and cleaners for the restoration and remediation industry.

Having recently become a part of the ICP Group—a specialty chemical manufacturer—Benefect is now a leading brand operating under the ICP Group’s newly formed Environmental Restoration Group. The new group preserves market advantages of the industry-leading brands that comprise it while offering customers comprehensive, safe, high-performance solutions to environmental challenges. As part of this transition, the company’s website has been enhanced to ensure contractors and homeowners can find the same useful information previously available online while also benefiting from a design that is optimized to provide intuitive mobile browsing access.

“As part of ICP Group’s Environmental Restoration Group, we’re able to work with other leading brands to help customers tackle the toughest remediation challenges more effectively than ever,” said Sam DeAth, president and founder of Benefect, VP of the Environmental Restoration Group at ICP Group. “Our new website makes that message clear, and its revamped design will revitalize the way we communicate online with our stakeholders, partners, and customers. We’re eager to share this new resource with all of them.”

The mobile-friendly Benefect website includes an upgraded distributor look-up tool that makes it easy to find the closest distributor from any device. The website also makes it simple for users to access homeowner and contractor FAQ’s and other useful information.

For more information on Benefect’s role in the ICP Group’s Environmental Restoration Group and to see the redesigned website, visit www.benefect.com.

Benefect Corp. is a recognized leader in next-generation botanical antimicrobial technology. The active ingredient is highly specialized thyme oil that has been grown and blended to exacting specifications. Benefect’s full line of disinfectants and cleaning products is formulated for the professional restoration contractor.

Innovative Chemical Products (ICP Group) is a specialty chemical manufacturer in North America that provides coatings, adhesives, and sealants globally. With operations headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts and multiple manufacturing facilities around the world, ICP serves multiple end markets, including building materials, specialty construction, industrial, packaging, printing, and sports surfaces. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.