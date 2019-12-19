BERKLEY, Mich.—December 19, 2019—CRDN, an international franchisor for industry-leading textile and electronics restoration specialists, has added Rami Benayad-Cherif as national sales manager. Benayad-Cherif joins CRDN to work directly with franchisees and sales staff in the Atlantic Northeast, ensuring the needs of insurance companies, restoration contractors, and policyholders are met.

Prior to joining CRDN, Benayad-Cherif served as a global business intelligence analyst for The Juice Plus Company, working with over 20 countries across four continents. Benayad-Cherif also served as manager of ServiceMaster’s claims capture unit and digital sales, implementing process improvements and enhancing customer service through technology and automation. He received a Bachelor of Science in Resource Economics from University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

“We’re extremely excited to have Rami on board at CRDN. His focus on improving operational efficiencies, boosting customer service, and providing leadership to CRDN’s local, account management teams will help us reinforce our number one goal for CRDN: to help home and business owners recover from a loss as quickly and painlessly as possible,” said Steve Gibson, CRDN’s executive vice president of sales.

“In order to support the needs of our clients and customers, CRDN service providers must have their finger on the pulse of the insurance industry. Rami will be that link between our franchisees and our industry partners,” continued Gibson.

After nearly 20 years in business, CRDN continues to grow its textile and electronics restoration service offering. “Rami’s background as a business analyst will provide our franchisees in the Atlantic Northeast with the national support required to continue along this positive trajectory,” said Gibson.

CRDN, the Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network, is the nation’s largest franchise network of insurance textile and electronics restoration providers, with more than 150 franchises. Serving the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. CRDN’s highly trained restoration specialists restore garments, household fabrics, personal electronics, and appliances in a home or business affected by fire, smoke, water, and other contaminants. CRDN’s national claims assignment call center can be reached at 800-963-CRDN. For more information, visit www.CRDN.com.