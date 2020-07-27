BIRMINGHAM, Mich.—July 27, 2020—As part of the ongoing effort to reopen businesses and facilities across the country, BELFOR Property Restoration, a disaster recovery and restoration company, and its family of service-based franchise brands are now using BIOPROTECT™, a new cleaning solution that can provide protection from contaminants for up to 90 days after application. BIOPROTECT will be offered as part of the company’s COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection services.

The groundbreaking solution is an EPA-registered, water-based antimicrobial technology that is applied after surfaces are disinfected and provides persistent and continuous protection. Through an exclusive agreement with ViaClean Technologies, BELFOR will be the only property restoration company in the industry to offer BIOPROTECT to customers in the U.S.

“Cleaning is what we are good at,” said BELFOR Property Restoration CEO Sheldon Yellen. “Over the years, I’ve witnessed first-hand the hard work our BELFOR family has executed to overcome obstacles, ensure safety, and restore faith in people affected by any number of disasters. We know what we are doing is effective, and right now, it’s our job to do what we do best and bring a sense of comfort to communities as markets around the world begin to reopen.”

When helping companies prepare to reopen and operate safely, BELFOR will perform three steps to ensure disinfection with the BIOPROTECT system:

Step 1: One Step Disinfectant —BELFOR first cleans and sanitizes areas with an eco-friendly disinfectant solution which kills 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and molds.

—BELFOR first cleans and sanitizes areas with an eco-friendly disinfectant solution which kills 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and molds. Step 2: BIOPROTECT Surface Protectant— After surfaces have been disinfected, BELFOR uses an electronic sprayer to apply BIOPROTECT and prevent surface contaminants for up to 90 days.

After surfaces have been disinfected, BELFOR uses an electronic sprayer to apply BIOPROTECT and prevent surface contaminants for up to 90 days. Step 3: BELFOR Certificate of Clean—Once BIOPROTECT has been applied, surfaces are officially “BELFOR Certified” for sanitization and facilities treated receive their own certificate for display.

As we weather the COVID-19 pandemic, deep cleaning and innovative disinfecting solutions have become more essential than ever. The use of BIOPROTECT Surface Protectant is just one of the ways BELFOR is helping commercial properties respond to COVID-19.