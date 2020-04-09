As the COVID-19 crisis evolves, I continue to be amazed by the cleaning industry’s resilience, resolve, and leadership. Further, I appreciate that we all find ourselves in unique situations—some firms are doing their best to accommodate unprecedented demand for products and services, while others have struggled with deep disruptions to their business during this crisis. With that in mind, I want to emphasize that it’s an amazing time to be part of this industry because of how we can—and do—make a difference.

For years, we have been preaching to each other and our customers about the importance of cleaning for health. Now, cleaning is being highlighted in a dramatic way on the global stage! The “new normal” following the pandemic will be what we, as an industry, make of it. This provides a once-in-a-lifetime inflection point for advancing the image of cleaning—and Changing the Way the World Views Cleaning as a valuable investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.

If ever there was a time to have a global voice, it’s now. And for our industry, that voice is ISSA. Our association includes more than 9,300 members from 105 countries, and every one of us needs to act responsibly during this time for long-term customer loyalty and to put our best foot forward. Each of us is an ambassador for our industry, and I thank you for all you do!

Earlier this week, we launched a highly topical online training certificate course: the GBAC Fundamentals Online Course, designed for cleaning workers—the heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. Instructed by leaders from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the course teaches response and recovery from biohazards. Further, it arms supervisors, managers, and frontline workers with knowledge to help their companies and the protocols to protect themselves. Participants who successfully complete the course within 30 days receive a certificate of completion from GBAC to illustrate their competency. I encourage you to learn more and enroll in this powerful training course.

The ISSA team has been working tirelessly to ensure our services meet your needs. Please know that as your situation evolves, we are here to help. Reach out and let us know how you’re doing and how our team can support you.

In the meantime, I hope you’ll join me for an ISSA Industry Briefing webcast on Friday, April 17. We will host three sessions for our industry in Oceania/Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and the Americas, respectively, throughout the day. When you register, please submit questions for me to address on the webcast. If you are unable to attend during the set times, on-demand videos will be available. Thank you, and I look forward to speaking with you then.

Sincerely,

John Barrett

ISSA Executive Director