LAVAL, QUEBEC — January 11, 2019 — Avmor Ltd. announced that its founder, Avrum Morrow, otherwise known as Avi, has died at the age of 93. Morrow founded Avmor Ltd., a Canadian manufacturer of professional cleaning solutions, in 1948 with his brother-in-law, Henry Chinks. In October 2018, Avmor celebrated its 70th year as a family business that is known for developing sustainable cleaning solutions that protect human health and the environment.

Morrow built a firm foundation for Avmor’s achievements in the industry, beginning with establishing a partnership with ISSA as early as 1950. Paul Goldin, vice president, professional cleaning solutions, is the current president of ISSA and has been involved with ISSA for many years. Additionally, Avmor’s current president, Mattie Chinks, served on the ISSA board as director for Canada (1997-99) and again as vice president, president, and immediate past/international president (2004-2006).

As a committed member of the professional cleaning industry, Morrow was widely recognized for his accomplishments. He was awarded ISSA’s Jack D. Ramaley Award in 1998, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service to the cleaning and maintenance industry through their innovation, professionalism, leadership, and emulation of the ISSA Code of Ethics. Morrow was also awarded the Sam Tughan Achievement Award by CSSA in 1993, the highest honor in the sanitary supply industry in Canada.

Avrum Morrow was also a philanthropist active in the broader community. He was a longtime supporter of Concordia University, McGill University, the University of Ottawa, and various other community organizations such as Sun Youth. For over thirty years, Morrow gave away more than 1,700 new bicycles, helmets, and locks to disadvantaged kids through Sun Youth every spring. This donation was always given anonymously, but with his recent passing, it can now be revealed that Morrow was the “Bike Man.” As a supporter of the arts, Morrow commissioned over 400 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and drawings from artists young and old, famous and unknown. He transformed Avmor’s original headquarters in the heart of Old Montreal into an art museum where his collection is still on display for community enjoyment.

As a tribute to his achievements in business and his lifetime of dedication to the community, Morrow was named to the Order of Canada. He was the first person from the sanitation industry to receive this distinction, which is the highest honor for a civilian in Canada.

Morrow is survived by Dora, his wife of 71 years, daughter Juli, two granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews, including Mattie Chinks, who has been working at Avmor for the last 50 years and is president of Avmor Ltd. As an iconic figure in the professional cleaning industry, Avi Morrow will be greatly missed.