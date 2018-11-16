LAVAL, Canada — November 14, 2018 — In honor of its 70th anniversary celebration, Avmor, one of North America’s leading manufacturers of professional cleaning solutions, announced its new mission and vision statements as well as updated core values. This refreshed strategic plan is designed to position Avmor to better address the needs of the professional cleaning industry today and for the next 70 years.

The announcement was made by Paul Goldin, vice president of Avmor and president-elect of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association. “A few years back, ISSA refocused its mission, vision, and values when it introduced the Value of Clean® concept and tagline,” Goldin explained. “It helped the organization considerably. Now everyone knows more precisely what ISSA is all about and its goals for the professional cleaning industry, which are to promote cleaning as an investment in health, protection of the environment, and helping organizations improve their bottom line. We wanted to do the same for Avmor.”

According to Goldin, these are the company’s new mission, vision, and values:

Updated Mission Statement

The mission of Avmor is to elevate the importance of cleaning with a focus on contributing to the health and safety of “away from home” spaces and environments. We provide complete solutions to our customers via a customer-centric, innovation-driven culture, leveraging the depth of our industry expertise and 70 years of experience.

Updated Vision Statement

Avmor’s vision is to lead the way to ensure a cleaner, healthier and safer world.

Updated Values

Customer centric

Professionalism

Expertise

Innovation

Integrity

Passion

“Developing the new mission, vision, and core values at Avmor has been a work-in-progress for about a year,” Goldin said. “We wanted it to reflect our appreciation for the trust and confidence our customers and distributors have put in Avmor over the decades, and, very importantly, we want to express our gratitude for our dedicated staff. This was a team effort. Our new mission, vision, and values truly reflect what Avmor is and wants to be into the future.”

Avmor was founded in 1948 by Avrum Morrow and Henry Chinks. As a manufacturer and marketer of professional cleaning chemicals and sustainable solutions, Avmor is committed to delivering quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, Avmor provides a customized training program and solutions to promote and educate the market about the importance of clean in preventing sickness and disease. Avmore has earned UL ECOLOGO, GREENGUARD GOLD certifications for its dedication to providing optimal cleaning solutions while maintaining and enhancing health and safety standards for people and the environment.