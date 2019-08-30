NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 30, 2019—As we savor the final days of summer, the August 2019 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In this issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the August 2019 Cleanfax issue include:
- The 2019 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: American Technologies Inc.
Evolving services to meet demand led American Technologies Inc. to become a certified mega company with 21 locations nationwide.
- The 2019 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Buffalo Restoration
Buffalo Restoration is a literal mom-and-pop shop that came to dominate a region through excellent customer service.
- The 2019 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Rainbow International of Mesa
Rainbow International of Mesa has seen exponential growth since converting to a Neighborly Company franchise three years ago.
- Science Concepts for Effective Cleaning
How well do you understand the science behind the cleaning you perform? Your success depends on more than appearance.
- What Do You (Mis)Understand about pH?
Junk science is the basis of many cleaners’ understanding of pH in cleaning, but it doesn’t have to be.
- Get Lost
Sometimes losing your way shows you exactly where you need to go.
- Build Better Agent and Adjuster Relationships
Like it or not, that relationship is important, and these tips are sure to improve it while creating happier customers in the process.
- Hanging on to Good Employees
Most long-term employee problems stem from management errors. Learn how to stop the issue and keep your best employees.
- Rescuing a Retirement Facility Carpet
The August 2019 photo contest winner is Chad Werner of Queen’s Carpet Care in Houston, TX for his cleaning of a heavily soiled carpet in a retirement facility.
Also, read the Foreword to the August 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she explains how a growth mindset can help you learn from failures and succeed with your business.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the August 2019 digital magazine in full.