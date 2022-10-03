ANAHEIM, CA– October 3, 2022 – ATI Restoration (“ATI”), a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services, announced the appointment of Marco Flores as Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately. Flores will report to ATI President & Chief Growth Officer, Ryan Moore.

As a seasoned leader with extensive expertise in risk management, insurance, claims, and business continuity planning, Flores brings over 30 years of experience to ATI. He will be responsible for leading and enhancing ATI’s risk management program, and insurance procedures, as well as managing operational risks.

“As ATI continues its rapid growth nationwide, our vision is to ensure that we are incorporating the best-in-class practices and standards for risk management and business continuity planning. The ability to identify and anticipate risks is critical for the long-term growth of our company. Marco’s significant expertise and foresight will allow us to grow strategically in alignment with our current vision for expansion. His stewardship will boost ATI’s position as a front-runner leading the restoration industry’s evolution,” said Moore.

Most recently, Flores was Senior Vice President of Risk Management at Revantage Corporate Services, a Blackstone Portfolio company. During his career, he also held numerous leadership roles across a number of prominent companies, including Equity Office Properties, Jones Lane LaSalle, and Kraft Foods. He began his career at Liberty Mutual Group and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from DePaul University. Flores will leverage his substantial background and experience to support ATI’s future growth and success.

“I am honored to join ATI, which is not only the nation’s largest family-operated disaster recovery services firm, but also a company that is centered around a corporate culture committed to compassion, customer service, and excellence. I look forward to working with Ryan and the team. Because of its family-oriented approach, ATI has grown into an industry leader. The company’s values, ATI CARES, are at the heart of its operations driving its personalized customer focus, based on empathy and is the secret to its ongoing success,” noted Flores.

As a recipient of the YMCA and Chicago Tribune Black and Hispanic Outstanding Business Achiever Award, Flores embodies the values that are a crucial part of ATI’s operations. He is currently an Executive Board Member of the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago.

About ATI Restoration, LLC

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration has a track record of over 30 years in the industry with 30 locations and over 1,500 employees coast to coast. ATI is the nation’s largest family-operated disaster recovery services firm. Over the last two years, the company has been on an accelerated growth path acquiring several restoration companies and adding offices to its family of brands. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI operates out of 30 branch offices nationwide with over 1,500 employees.