ANAHEIM, Calif.—August 14, 2020—American Technologies, Inc. (ATI), a national restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services company, recently announced that TSG Consumer Partners, a private equity firm, has made an investment in ATI. The Moore family will retain ownership and ATI management will continue to lead the company in their current roles. Financial terms of the ATI investment were not disclosed.

Established in 1989, ATI is the nation’s largest family-owned and operated disaster recovery firm, operating more than 20 locations from coast to coast. ATI employs more than 1,200 professionals who provide a wide range of restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services across a spectrum of industries and end markets. The company values customer service and support, approaching each job with respect for the human story behind the disaster.

“We are excited to work with a high-caliber partner like TSG, who recognizes and values our family roots, unique company culture, and unwavering dedication to our customers and communities,” said Gary Moore, founder and CEO of American Technologies. “We’re confident that their collaborative approach and experience growing best-in-class brands will help accelerate our expansion into new and existing markets, while we continue to invest in our training, technology, and marketing and deliver best-in-class service to our customers with the indispensable agility and personal touch of a family-owned business.”

Founded in 1987, TSG Consumer Partners is a private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to build and accelerate growth for best-in-class consumer-facing businesses.

“ATI has established itself as a leading national player in disaster recovery services through its highly differentiated, compassionate approach to customer service and innovative, tech-enabled customer solutions,” said Michael Layman, managing director at TSG. “We look forward to partnering with the Moore family and the management team and upholding the founding family’s strong legacy and corporate values as it scales its national platform through strategic acquisitions and capitalizes on organic growth opportunities.”

