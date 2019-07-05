ANAHEIM, CA — July 5, 2019 — As American Technologies, Inc. (ATI) celebrates its 30 anniversary this year, the company recently announced three promotions and four new executive hires, according to a press release. With the addition of these team members, ATI seeks to surpass its five-year strategic plan. “The aggressive plan, designed to further propel our company’s growth, requires top-tier talent and I’m proud of the powerful team that we have assembled,” said Gary Moore, founder and CEO of ATI.

Jeff Moore, co-president

After earning his degree from Southern Methodist University, Moore began his career at ATI in 1994 as a restoration technician, working his way through the ranks of the company both in the field and at the corporate level. He served as executive vice president from 2012 to 2019 and today serves as co-president with his brother, Ryan Moore. At the helm of the company, he is responsible for day-to-day operations with a focus on sales and marketing. Moore also serves as a board member for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Ryan Moore, co-president

Working in the mailroom of his father’s small startup business from the age of 12, Moore officially joined ATI after earning his degree from Arizona State University. Now appointed as co-president alongside his brother, Jeff, Ryan Moore oversees ATI’s western zone, human resources, and recruitment and training. Moore is working to develop a corporate culture of ATI Cares with a goal of making it one of Orange County’s most desirable workplaces.

Scott Moore, executive vice president, operations and environmental health and safety

As executive vice president of operations and environmental health and safety, Moore’s responsibilities include ensuring standardization and quality control among all 20 ATI locations by developing and enforcing the company’s standard operating procedures. He handles large loss restoration projects and leads the company’s Catastrophe (CAT) division.

Kelly Kambs, chief operating officer

Kambs brings over 20 years of leadership experience from across the services and building supply industries, including Johns Manville, USG, PPG, and Masco. Most recently, Kambs served as president of Terminix. With a proven track record of establishing process improvements and new market growth, she will be responsible for driving accountability across the organization and building a unified infrastructure that aligns to standardized policies and procedures.

Marc Webb, vice president, marketing and communications

Specializing in brand marketing, digital marketing, and e-commerce, Webb has driven innovative marketing programs that have led to record growth in the architectural coatings industry, including Behr Paint and KILZ Primer. He has been charged with planning and executing ATI’s overall business strategy, including identifying the customer, determining potential growth for various business units, and developing and executing strategies for growth.

Grant Wassall, vice president, professional services

Coming from industry giant J.S. Held as an expert in large loss insurance restoration, Wassall has conducted cost analysis and ongoing reviews of commercial, industrial, and residential construction projects across the country, including major disasters. In his new role with ATI, he will be responsible for building a national team of consultants and standardizing operations for efficiency.

David Cobb, corporate trainer

Cobb joins the ATI team with over 20 years of proven leadership in developing and launching effective training programs that enhance performance, improve customer satisfaction, and increase productivity. Prior to joining ATI, he was the director of corporate training and development with The Word and Brown Companies. He is tasked to develop, launch, and sustain a fully integrated corporate learning center, ATI University.

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, American Technologies, Inc. is the nation’s largest family-owned and operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters. The company operates out of 20 branch offices nationwide with over 1200 employees. For more information, please visit www.atirestoration.com.