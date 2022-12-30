ANAHEIM, CA.—December 30, 2022—ATI Restoration, LLC (ATI), a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services headquartered in Anaheim, CA, presented a donation of more than $137,000 to administrators at Ronald McDonald House Orange County (RMHOC), which provides comfort, care, and support to children and families in need across Southern California.

Funds were raised during ATI’s ninth annual charity golf outing held in November. The money will be used to aid a building expansion at RMHOC that will add 24 more rooms for families and loved ones—a more than 50 percent expansion of existing space.

“Ronald McDonald House gives so much back to communities, helping families in need as they go through some of the toughest times imaginable,” said Gary Moore, ATI Founder and Chairman, and a member of the Board of RMHOC. “We are a family-operated company so supporting families is woven into the fabric of our culture. Helping others is at the essence of who we are.”

Moore, along with other leaders of ATI, presented the funds at an event held at RMHOC ON December 19, 2022.

ATI has donated time, talent, and money in support of Ronald McDonald House locations across the U.S. for nearly 10 years. ATI employees participate in an annual Day of Service event to provide maintenance, materials, and supplies to Ronald McDonald House Charities to help further their mission. Additionally, ATI volunteers have prepared meals for families at the Ronald McDonald Houses throughout the years.

ATI holds an annual charity golf outing from which all proceeds go to RMHOC. This year, the event was held on November 10, 2022 at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, CA. One hundred sixty-four ATI employees, sponsors, and clients attended, raising money for RMHOC’s Double the Love Campaign to expand rooms at the facility. The first in-person golf outing since 2019 due to COVID, this year’s event raised the highest amount of any ATI golf outing.

About ATI Restoration, LLC

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is the nation’s largest family-operated disaster recovery services firm. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI operates out of 31 branch offices nationwide with more than 1,500 employees.

About Ronald McDonald House of Orange County

The Ronald McDonald House of Orange County (RMHOC) opened its doors in 1989 through the efforts of Orange County community leaders and concerned parents. Located adjacent to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, and close to several other nearby medical centers, the House provides short-term housing and support services for up to 20 families a night. RMHOC is built on the simple idea that nothing else should matter when a family is focused on the health of their child—not where they can afford to stay, where they will get their next meal, or how they will get to and from the hospital and appointments. Research proves that Ronald McDonald Houses help families stay together, relieve stress, and play an active, engaged role in their child’s medical care. In 2019, RMHOC embarked on a campaign to double the size of the House and broke ground on their expansion in 2022.

To learn more, please visit www.rmhcsc.org/orangecounty.