ST. LOUIS — October 12, 2018 — ProTeam, a vacuuming technology innovator and manufacturer, recently appointed Armando Aranibar as the new Eastern Sales Manager, Service Provider Segment. Aranibar brings knowledge from over a decade in sales, as well as experience as owner/operator of a building service contractor.

“I am pleased to welcome Armando to ProTeam,” said Jeff Stone, National Sales Director, Service Provider Segment. “With his proven record in business planning and execution, along with strong organizational and communication skills, he will be a valued addition to our team.”

Prior to a one-year sabbatical to travel internationally with his family, Aranibar worked for Karcher North America for 12 years, finishing as National Sales Director for Government Sales and Restaurants and Catering. From 2003 to 2005, he owned and operated CleanMaxx, a janitorial services company in Orlando, Florida.

Aranibar received his Bachelor of Science Degree in E-Business and Management from University of Phoenix in Orlando and his MBA from Webster University George Walker School of Business & Technology. Aranibar also served in the United States Marines Corps for seven years and earned several achievement and commendation awards.

ProTeam is a vacuum manufacturer providing innovative and ergonomic equipment to make professional cleaners more productive. ProTeam vacuums are designed to improve indoor air quality while being comfortable and intuitive to use. For more information about ProTeam products, call 1-866-888-2168 or visit ProTeam.Emerson.com.