ROSEMONT, IL.—December 8, 2022—The Association of Residential Cleaning Services International (ARCSI), a Division of ISSA, has announced the selections of its newest outreach program, the ARCSI Regional Ambassadors. The Regional Ambassadors will serve as the face of ARCSI and a voice in the residential cleaning industry.

ARCSI Regional Ambassadors include:

East Region

Marlo Kanipe, Deserved Comfort House Cleaning, Columbia, South Carolina

Robin Murphy, Maid Brigade, White Plains, New York

Central Region

West Region

TJ Fruichantie, Meticulous Man Services LLC, Nampa, Idaho.

“One of the biggest benefits of being a member of ARCSI is connecting with other success-minded residential cleaning business owners,” said Jeannie Henderson, ISSA Residential Cleaning Council Chair. “Our Regional Ambassadors will be another connection point, working in their regions to bring members together.”

Regional Ambassadors are successful residential cleaning company owners that have invested time and energy into their ARCSI membership and have reaped the rewards. They are going to share their knowledge and experiences with other cleaning company owners.

“I joined ARCSI around 2014 because I was looking for help in growing my cleaning business. I heard that ARCSI was dedicated to helping cleaning business owners like me become better owners and leaders within the cleaning industry,” said Fruichantie. “I continue to be a member of ARCSI first and foremost because of the relationships I’ve built by being a member and also because of the great educational and ongoing learning offered to its members.”

Find out more about the Regional Ambassador Program and watch for ways to connect with ARCSI’s Regional Ambassadors in 2023.