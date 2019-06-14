SALEM, OR—June 14, 2019—The Association of Rug Care Specialists (ARCS) and WoolSafe have partnered to bring you Rug TechEd, a comprehensive one-day rug care workshop that will take place during The Experience Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas this fall. On Saturday, September 21, participating rug washers will have the opportunity to learn a variety of skills from industry experts Robert Mann, Randy Hyde, Jordan King, and others.

Rug TechEd will cover everything from how to build a rug plant, rug identification and intake, marketing a rug business, how to clean viscose, how to work on color run, basic rug repairs, shearing, and how to deal with moths and mold. Participants will earn IICRC credits and will have the opportunity to win prizes.

Early-bird registration for Rug TechEd is available to ARCS members for $149 and to non-members for $199. After August 31, 2019, the registration fees are $179 for members and $229 for non-members. To register, click here.

The Association of Rug Care Specialists is an international trade organization dedicated to the art and science of rug care. Through educational programs and shared experiences, ARCS seeks to enhance knowledge and quality of rug care across the industry. Membership is open to any firm that services, cleans, repairs, or maintains rugs. For more information about ARCS or to become a member, visit https://www.rugcarespecialists.org/.

The WoolSafe Organization is a cleaning industry service provider that promotes best practices in carpet and rug care through product evaluation and certification, education and training, and the promotion of professional cleaning and inspection services. Established in 1991, the WoolSafe Certification Mark represents products as being safe and effective for carpet care based on WoolSafe’s testing and standards. For more information, visit https://www.woolsafe.org/.