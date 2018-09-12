THOROFARE, NJ — September 12, 2018 — Aramsco Inc., parent company of Bridgewater, Safety Express, Interlink Supply, and others, today announced it had officially acquired Sun-Belt USA, according to a press release.

“This is a great opportunity for our customers and employees. Sun-Belt and Aramsco share the same commitment to providing customers with an unparalleled purchasing experience,” Sun-Belt USA President Steve Boyette said in the release. “We are excited to work together to provide our customers with the best products and services in the industry.”

Sun-Belt USA, based in Raleigh and Wilmington, NC, provides specialty equipment to cleaning and restoration contractors. The company also hosts IICRC training classes, including Applied Mold Remediation Technician and Carpet Cleaning Technician certification courses.

“This acquisition allows us to expand the products we offer to our customers in North Carolina and the surrounding markets, and is another step towards providing customers across the country with access to the broadest product and service offering in the industry to help them meet all of their day-to-day needs,” Tom Porter, Aramsco vice president of operations said of the Sun-Belt acquisition.

Aramsco CFO Steven Jaffe added, “We are thrilled to partner with Steve Boyette and the entire Sun-Belt USA team. They have built an impressive business and we are excited to have them as part of the Aramsco family.”

This is one of many resent acquisitions by Aramsco and its subsidiaries.