Paulsboro, N.J.—September 27, 2019—Aramsco recently announced the acquisition of Routley Enterprises, Inc. Routley Enterprises, based in Costa Mesa, California, has been a leading provider of chemicals, equipment, expert service, and educational training for cleaning and restoration industry professionals.

“We have been family owned and operated for over 35 years since my father founded the company,” said Janice Carney, chief executive officer of Routley. “Finding the right partner going forward was very important for our employees and family and we are confident the team at Aramsco will continue our tradition of providing outstanding service to our loyal customers.”

“We are excited to welcome all Routley employees, partners, and customers to the Aramsco family. We look forward to partnering with the Routley team to serve our combined customer base with additional solutions and services,” added Chris Kim, vice president of business development for Aramsco.

For over 50 years, Aramsco and its family of companies have been servicing specialty contractors in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The Aramsco family of companies, which include Interlink Supply, Natural Stone Solutions, Aztec Financial, and Safety Express, share a common vision of providing exceptional services to specialty contractors that enable them to succeed. Visit www.aramsco.com for more information on Aramsco.