PAULSBORO, NJ—August 28, 2019—Aramsco, Inc., a distributer of equipment and supplies for specialty contractors, recently added Horny Toad Tools, Inc. to its family of companies. Horny Toad Tools, based in Dallas with a second location in Lenexa, Kansas, is a leading supplier of diamond tooling and sinks servicing specialty contractors and fabricators in the stone countertop and flooring market.

Steven and Shalimar Raines, the principles of Horny Toad Tools, opened their first location in 2007 and have grown the company to be one of the leading suppliers of stone-working tools and supplies in Texas and Kansas. “We have been able to grow through our dedicated staff and customers, and with the support of our best-in-class manufacturers,” said Steven Raines, president of Horny Toad Tools. “Shalimar and I have been looking for a partner that could take the business to the next level by supplying more products and services to our existing customers. We found that partner in Aramsco.”

Aramsco VP of Business Development Chris Kim said, “We have tremendous appreciation for the Horny Toad Tools team and the value they have provided for many years to a growing base of fabricators and specialty contractors. We look forward to continuing their strong commitment to help make our customers more successful and delivering even more products and services to them.”

Aramsco and its family of companies have been servicing specialty contractors in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada for more than 50 years. The Aramsco companies, which include Interlink Supply, Natural Stone Solutions, Aztec Financial, and Safety Express, share a common vision of providing exceptional services to specialty contractors that enable them to succeed. Visit www.aramsco.com for more information.