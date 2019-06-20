THOROFARE, NJ—June 19, 2019—Specialty contractor supply company Aramsco Inc. acquired Wolf Cleaning Equipment and Supply June 14.

Mokena, IL’s Wolf Cleaning Equipment and Supply is a key distributor and service provider to cleaning contractors in the midwest. Wolf staff members Jim Nape, Matt Nape, and Larry White will join Aramsco as part of the acquisition.

“We are excited to have Jim, Matt, and Larry join the Aramsco team. They share our philosophy of measuring success by our customers’ success, and we are excited to have them as part of our company,” Steve Jaffe, Aramsco chief financial officer, said in a release. “Wolf is another important contributor to our goal of providing unparalleled service and distribution to our customers.”

On June 16, 2019, Wolf’s current location closed, and the organization moved to the Franklin Park, IL Aramsco location.

Wolf Founder Jim Nape said of the acquisition, “This is a great opportunity for us and for our customers. Being part of the Aramsco family will allow us to provide our customers with a wider selection of products and services and the same attention they’ve come to expect from Wolf Cleaning Equipment and Supply.”

Visit www.aramsco.com for more information on Aramsco and its subsidiaries, including Interlink Supply and Natural Stone Solutions.