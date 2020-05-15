NORTHBROOK, Ill.—May 15, 2020—As May flowers bloom, the April 2020 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the April 2020 Cleanfax issue include:
- Best Practices for Google Advertising in 2020
Get the most bang for your buck in digital marketing this year.
- How to Prepare for Selling Your Restoration Business
If selling your business is on the horizon, start thinking about your succession plan.
- When Helicopters Crash: Preparing for Crisis in Business
Be prepared for tough times before they arrive.
- Fire and Smoke Restoration
An industry Q&A on what you need to know before adding this service to your company’s repertoire.
- The Battle Against Viscose
How to handle the most problematic (and most popular!) fiber in homes today.
- Restaurant Carpet Restored
The April 2020 photo contest winner is Rick Knoefler of Smart N Kleen in Klamath Falls, Oregon for his restoration of a restaurant carpet.
Also, read the Foreword to the April 2020 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she highlights some of the ways you can manage this chaotic time in your business.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the April 2020 digital magazine in full.
No Comment