NORTH BROOK, IL — April 1, 2019 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, recently released the online edition of the April 2019 ISSA Today, which is filled with articles geared toward the general cleaning industry.

Articles for consideration in this month’s issue include:

“Workplace Harassment” by Bill Balek

This article looks at how the #MeToo Movement and workplace harassment have affected lower wage workers, including those employed in the cleaning service sector. The article addresses how employers can deal with the changing legal environment around workplace interactions and the plight of those impacted by harassment.

“Certified Business Valuations” by Trisch Garthoeffner

There comes a point when many business owners are ready to sell their business due to retirement or another life change. This article explains the details of how to accurately value your cleaning company as you prepare for your exit strategy.

“Science Concepts for Effective Cleaning” by Michael A. Berry

For cleaning, maintenance, and restoration work to be effective, it must be based in sound environmental science concepts. This article discusses the importance of understanding the science behind the cleaning services your organization performs.

