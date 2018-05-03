NORTHBROOK, IL — While April showers may have come and gone, the April 2018 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from April 2018 Cleanfax issue include:
- The Hidden Dangers of Moroccan Rugs
Get tips on spotting potential problems with these popular textiles.
- Shouters and Screamers
Being a shouter or screamer isn’t just about raising your voice. It goes much deeper than that.
- The 7 Ms of Better Marketing
For those companies not seeing the expected marketing results, it may be time to try a new approach.
- The Power of Boosters
The science of cleaning boosters can become an art form as a cleaner begins to adapt to different cleaning situations and learns over time.
- Trauma Scene Cleaning Regulations
The government says to do these things, so you better do them. It’s that simple.
- Trends in Technology
This feature article looks at cleaning and restoration technology available and coming to the market.
- The Value of Third-Party Eco-Certifications
Eco-labelling may have received a bad rap from greenwashing, but eco-certification adds value to the practice for your company.
- Metal Fabrication Factory Gets Scrubbed Clean
The April 2018 photo contest winner is David DiFalco of Advanced Floor Care who won with his cleanup of an office in a metal fabrication factory.
Also, read the Foreword to the April 2018 Cleanfax issue by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he continues his previous discussion of the benefits of laziness in customers and how you can benefit.
You can also read the April digital magazine in full.