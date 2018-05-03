NORTHBROOK, IL — While April showers may have come and gone, the April 2018 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from April 2018 Cleanfax issue include:

Also, read the Foreword to the April 2018 Cleanfax issue by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he continues his previous discussion of the benefits of laziness in customers and how you can benefit.

You can also read the April digital magazine in full.